Segantii Capital Management Ltd Increases Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,171 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FOX. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of FOX by 894.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of FOX by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of FOX by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. 23.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FOX traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.68. 1,781,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,295. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $31.87 and a 12-month high of $41.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

