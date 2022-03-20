Segantii Capital Management Ltd Purchases New Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 350,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,798,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 120,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 42,919 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 924,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,900,000 after buying an additional 60,484 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 639.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 16,948 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSXMK stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.41. 865,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,057. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.06. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $56.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.17.

LSXMK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

