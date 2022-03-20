Segantii Capital Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 96.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,393,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685,003 shares during the period. Zai Lab comprises about 2.7% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $87,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Zai Lab by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $102,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $50,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Macquarie began coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Zai Lab from $194.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.71.

Shares of ZLAB stock traded up $3.38 on Friday, reaching $38.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,224,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,272. Zai Lab Limited has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $181.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.06.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

