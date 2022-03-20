SelfKey (KEY) Price Reaches $0.0074 on Top Exchanges

SelfKey (KEY) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 20th. SelfKey has a total market cap of $37.65 million and $17.19 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SelfKey has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. One SelfKey coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00035333 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00106104 BTC.

SelfKey Coin Profile

SelfKey is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,099,969,446 coins. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for SelfKey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling SelfKey

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfKey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

