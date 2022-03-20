SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Cut to $35.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on S. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SentinelOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SentinelOne to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.27.

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $40.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.46. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $29.30 and a 52 week high of $78.53.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $64,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Nicholas Warner sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,116 shares of company stock valued at $13,560,373 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,046,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,225 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 3,120,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,713 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,295,000. Qualcomm Inc. DE purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,950,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

