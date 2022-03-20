ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Cohen Investment Advisors LLC

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up approximately 1.8% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 871.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $10,845,000. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $694.07.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $13.20 on Friday, reaching $579.88. 2,278,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,029. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $554.07 and a 200 day moving average of $616.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.98 billion, a PE ratio of 508.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.06.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total value of $195,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.44, for a total transaction of $2,877,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $23,239,132. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.