SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 28.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.13.

In other news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total value of $1,001,986.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $286.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $287.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.62. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $234.87 and a 12 month high of $307.76.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.23 by ($0.11). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

