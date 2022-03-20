SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $307,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 95.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,175 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 56,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,209,000 after purchasing an additional 318,872 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,269 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $109.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.99. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $100.58 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

