SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $962,000 Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,351 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG opened at $150.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $127.90 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.18. The firm has a market cap of $363.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

About Procter & Gamble (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.