SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Makes New $580,000 Investment in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 190.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

TPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.22.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

