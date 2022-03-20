SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 68 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Snowflake by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,996,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,740,000 after acquiring an additional 42,560 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Snowflake by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 141,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,581,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Snowflake by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $435.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.63.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total value of $998,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNOW opened at $222.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.22. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.29 and a 1 year high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

