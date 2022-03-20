SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in Moderna by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

MRNA opened at $178.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.66 and a 200-day moving average of $262.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.34 and a 12-month high of $497.49.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $98,352.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.30, for a total value of $3,709,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,513 shares of company stock worth $44,302,471 in the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.93.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

