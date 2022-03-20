Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 5,349 ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

ZI has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $86.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.05.

Shares of ZI opened at $58.81 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.86 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.29.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.70 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 172,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $11,284,966.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 60,752 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $4,064,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,648,386 shares of company stock worth $150,627,247. 24.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

