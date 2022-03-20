Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys New Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 30,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGM. TheStreet downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $42.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.88. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $35.57 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 2.34.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.90) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $2,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $141,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,603,250 shares of company stock valued at $207,140,365. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

