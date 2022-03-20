Sheets Smith Wealth Management Grows Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,538 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in FedEx by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 112.4% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their target price on FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.91.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $218.91 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $199.03 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.80 and a 200 day moving average of $239.66. The stock has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.68%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.

FedEx declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About FedEx (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.