Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 1,448 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBSI. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

United Bankshares stock opened at $35.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.74 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.33.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $237.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.16 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 8.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.88%.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

