Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,144.61.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,570.00 to $833.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,770.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Shopify by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 60.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify stock opened at $780.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $798.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,220.26. Shopify has a 1-year low of $510.02 and a 1-year high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.15. The stock has a market cap of $97.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.64.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Shopify will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

