Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) PT Lowered to €207.00

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from €215.00 ($236.26) to €207.00 ($227.47) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.75.

OTCMKTS:SIEGY opened at $75.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $128.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $89.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.19 and its 200 day moving average is $81.37.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

