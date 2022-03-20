Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics(TM) platform. The company’s product candidates consist of novel human cells engineered to produce the crucial proteins, enzymes or factors needed by patients living with chronic diseases such as hemophilia, diabetes and lysosomal storage disorders. Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Sigilon Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SGTX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, lowered their price target on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.20.

Shares of Sigilon Therapeutics stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $48.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGTX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 26,803.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 544,909 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,837,000 after purchasing an additional 336,658 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 97,887 shares during the last quarter. 57.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sigilon Therapeutics (SGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.