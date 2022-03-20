Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Gap Up to $16.71

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.71, but opened at $17.63. Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.43, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silence Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average is $21.72.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Silence Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 480.6% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 3,472,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,380 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Silence Therapeutics by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,140,000 after acquiring an additional 105,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

