Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Gap Up to $16.71

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.71, but opened at $17.63. Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.43, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silence Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average is $21.72.
Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLN)
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
