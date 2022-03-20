Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $195.74.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWKS. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.18. 4,453,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,746. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $118.99 and a 52 week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.92%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.27, for a total transaction of $1,612,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,738,725. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth $25,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

