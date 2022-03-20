SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Director Purchases $84,000.00 in Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) Director Ahmed Ali Al-Hammadi purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ SOFI opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 22.93 and a quick ratio of 22.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.38. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95.
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.47 million. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.85) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut SoFi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.
About SoFi Technologies (Get Rating)
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.
