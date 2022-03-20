Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.97% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Solid Biosciences LLC is a life science company. It focuses on developing therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company is engaged in developing gene therapies, disease modifying therapies and assistive devices, all targeting the various facets of the DMD. Its product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients’ muscles. Solid Biosciences LLC is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $1.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.13. Solid Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $6.28.

Solid Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SLDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. Solid Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 31.30% and a negative net margin of 530.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Solid Biosciences news, COO Joel Solomon Zev Schneider sold 30,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $33,554.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,632 shares of company stock worth $59,004. Corporate insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 129.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,416 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the third quarter worth $43,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 265.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 18,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solid Biosciences (SLDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.