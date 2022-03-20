Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $69.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.74. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

