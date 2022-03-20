Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $939.50.

Shares of BLK opened at $738.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $772.76 and its 200 day moving average is $860.22. The company has a market capitalization of $112.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $660.15 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

