Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 15,877 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,877 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 12,500.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T opened at $23.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average is $25.09. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

AT&T Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.