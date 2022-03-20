Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 943 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $246,012.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,392,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,224 shares of company stock worth $10,274,477. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.80.

Shares of ICE opened at $136.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.04 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The company has a market cap of $76.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

