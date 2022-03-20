Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Purchased by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 177.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 823 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the airline’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $43.24. 7,579,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,481,665. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.90 and a 200-day moving average of $46.18.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LUV. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

