Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Receives $72.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.00.
A number of research firms have commented on SWX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.
Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.59%.
About Southwest Gas (Get Rating)
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Southwest Gas (SWX)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.