Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Receives $72.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

A number of research firms have commented on SWX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWX traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,842. Southwest Gas has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $79.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.59%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

