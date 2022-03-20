Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sovos Brands Inc. is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entrées. Sovos Brands Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado. “

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.90.

SOVO opened at $12.63 on Thursday. Sovos Brands has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $17.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.15.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sovos Brands will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Sovos Brands by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sovos Brands (SOVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.