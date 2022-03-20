SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,283,443,000 after purchasing an additional 811,220 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 66.7% during the third quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,718,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $87,955,000. Forward Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $86,899,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5,842.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 155,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,700,000 after acquiring an additional 158,496 shares during the period. 31.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $347.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $344.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.67. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $320.62 and a 52-week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

