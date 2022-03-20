SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 120,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after buying an additional 71,044 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 309,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,844,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 82,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 91,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after buying an additional 10,438 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $64.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.46. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.44 and a twelve month high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

