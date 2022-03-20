Spheroid Universe (SPH) Reaches One Day Volume of $58,062.00

Spheroid Universe (SPH) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Spheroid Universe has a total market cap of $3.61 million and approximately $58,062.00 worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spheroid Universe has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. One Spheroid Universe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0506 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00045157 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,839.80 or 0.06894487 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,117.58 or 0.99825461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00040607 BTC.

Spheroid Universe’s total supply is 2,114,013,419 coins and its circulating supply is 71,219,454 coins. Spheroid Universe’s official Twitter account is @Spheroid_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spheroid Universe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spheroid Universe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spheroid Universe using one of the exchanges listed above.

