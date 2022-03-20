Spire Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 293.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,994 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,164 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUV. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 312.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,769 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUV stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $11.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

