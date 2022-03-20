Spire Wealth Management Has $214,000 Position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) by 96.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.08% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXP. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the third quarter valued at $752,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 289.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 42,478 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the third quarter valued at $624,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 14.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 27,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

NXP stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

