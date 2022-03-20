Spire Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HYFM opened at $17.02 on Friday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $71.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.18.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group ( NASDAQ:HYFM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Terence Fitch sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $175,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Douglas Toler purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $56.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.