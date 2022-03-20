Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,076 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,103 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 12,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
DHI stock opened at $85.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.53 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.20.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.22%.
About D.R. Horton (Get Rating)
D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on D.R. Horton (DHI)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.