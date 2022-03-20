Spire Wealth Management Sells 4,500 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.11% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XMVM opened at $49.13 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $50.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.44.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.