Spring Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Spring Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,689,000. Deere & Company makes up approximately 5.3% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of DE opened at $413.15 on Friday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $320.50 and a fifty-two week high of $414.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $377.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.86. The company has a market cap of $126.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.28%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.59.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.