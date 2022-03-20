Spring Capital Management LLC Invests $4.84 Million in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Spring Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,839,000. Air Products and Chemicals comprises approximately 3.8% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD opened at $231.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.29%.

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.82.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

