Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Bought by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,131,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,181,000 after acquiring an additional 564,150 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,149,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,505,000 after acquiring an additional 120,373 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,477,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,347,000 after acquiring an additional 299,007 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,386,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,870,000 after acquiring an additional 100,956 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,438,000 after acquiring an additional 58,950 shares during the period.

PSLV stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.19. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

