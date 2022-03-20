Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Sold by Vivid Financial Management Inc.

Vivid Financial Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 806,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,109,000 after purchasing an additional 30,929 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total value of $58,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $2,784,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,912 shares of company stock valued at $9,091,718 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPT. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.91.

NASDAQ:SPT traded up $5.04 on Friday, reaching $78.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,999. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.79 and a 12-month high of $145.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.36.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Sprout Social’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social Profile (Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.