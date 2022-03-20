SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Rating Lowered to Hold at BNP Paribas

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $260.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SSP Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 370 ($4.81) to GBX 350 ($4.55) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded SSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.33.

Get SSP Group alerts:

OTCMKTS SSPPF opened at $3.50 on Friday. SSP Group has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.