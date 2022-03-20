Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Shares Gap Down to $7.79

Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.79, but opened at $7.57. Stagwell shares last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 6,791 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 129.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Stagwell by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Stagwell by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 10,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stagwell by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stagwell by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

