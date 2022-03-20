Star Group (NYSE:SGU) & Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Financial Analysis

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) and Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Star Group and Newegg Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Newegg Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Star Group and Newegg Commerce’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Group $1.50 billion 0.27 $87.74 million $1.15 9.26 Newegg Commerce $360,000.00 5,642.55 -$3.24 million N/A N/A

Star Group has higher revenue and earnings than Newegg Commerce.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.3% of Star Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Newegg Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of Star Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of Newegg Commerce shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Star Group and Newegg Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Group 3.99% 21.37% 7.07% Newegg Commerce N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Star Group has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newegg Commerce has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Star Group beats Newegg Commerce on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Star Group (Get Rating)

Star Group LP is a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider, which engages providing heating related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

About Newegg Commerce (Get Rating)

Newegg Commerce, Inc. is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company was founded on July 22, 2003 and is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.

