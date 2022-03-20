Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $106.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the coffee company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Starbucks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.15.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX opened at $89.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $78.92 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Starbucks by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,385,035,000 after acquiring an additional 331,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Starbucks by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after acquiring an additional 396,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP grew its position in Starbucks by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,354,132,000 after acquiring an additional 831,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.