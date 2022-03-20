State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Adient were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Adient by 440.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,098,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,447 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Adient in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,445,000. Redwood Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adient by 42.8% in the third quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,101,000 after purchasing an additional 549,854 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Adient in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,843,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adient by 10.0% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,349,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,857,000 after purchasing an additional 303,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

ADNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays downgraded Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Adient from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adient has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Adient stock opened at $38.08 on Friday. Adient plc has a one year low of $30.53 and a one year high of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.42. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.93.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.46). Adient had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Adient’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Adient plc will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

