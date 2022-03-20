State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Hawaiian worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 15,162 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,543,000 after buying an additional 142,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

HA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen raised Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $48,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hawaiian stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.66. The firm has a market cap of $953.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.32. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 63.40% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.71) EPS. Hawaiian’s revenue was up 230.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

