State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $683,000 Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 112,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 106,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 109,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 36,618 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $45.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.66. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.48 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.32.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $382,336.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $41,964.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

