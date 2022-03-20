State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $696,000 Position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,708 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Preferred Bank worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.2% during the third quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 313,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,917,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 7.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Preferred Bank by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFBC. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Preferred Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Shares of PFBC stock opened at $76.58 on Friday. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $57.27 and a fifty-two week high of $81.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $51.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.61 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 43.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.79%.

Preferred Bank Profile (Get Rating)

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

